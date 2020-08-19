Series of earthquakes rattle Mendocino County

UKIAH, Calif. (KRON) – A series of earthquakes struck Northern California near Ukiah on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes were centered nearly 7-miles west-northwest of Willits and about 14.7-miles north of Ukiah.

Around 5:55 p.m., the largest earthquake was felt at 4.0 magnitude and 4.6 miles in depth.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Here is a look at the timeline:

5:46 p.m. 3.1 magnitude, 3.97 miles in depth 5:55 p.m. 4.0 magnitude, 4.6 miles in depth 6:43 p.m. 3.6 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth 6:59 p.m. 3.8 magnitude, 3.4 miles in depth 7 p.m. 2.8 magnitude, 3.5 miles in depth 7:15 p.m. 2.7 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth

