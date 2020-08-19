Series of earthquakes rattle Mendocino County

UKIAH, Calif. (KRON) – A series of earthquakes struck Northern California near Ukiah on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quakes were centered nearly 7-miles west-northwest of Willits and about 14.7-miles north of Ukiah.
Around 5:55 p.m., the largest earthquake was felt at 4.0 magnitude and 4.6 miles in depth.
No damages or injuries were reported.
Here is a look at the timeline:
|5:46 p.m.
|3.1 magnitude, 3.97 miles in depth
|5:55 p.m.
|4.0 magnitude, 4.6 miles in depth
|6:43 p.m.
|3.6 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth
|6:59 p.m.
|3.8 magnitude, 3.4 miles in depth
|7 p.m.
|2.8 magnitude, 3.5 miles in depth
|7:15 p.m.
|2.7 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth
