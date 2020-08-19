Series of earthquakes rattle Mendocino County

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UKIAH, Calif. (KRON) – A series of earthquakes struck Northern California near Ukiah on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes were centered nearly 7-miles west-northwest of Willits and about 14.7-miles north of Ukiah.

Around 5:55 p.m., the largest earthquake was felt at 4.0 magnitude and 4.6 miles in depth.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Here is a look at the timeline:

5:46 p.m. 3.1 magnitude, 3.97 miles in depth
5:55 p.m.4.0 magnitude, 4.6 miles in depth
6:43 p.m.3.6 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth
6:59 p.m.3.8 magnitude, 3.4 miles in depth
7 p.m.2.8 magnitude, 3.5 miles in depth
7:15 p.m.2.7 magnitude, 4.1 miles in depth

Check back for more updates as KRON4 learns more.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News