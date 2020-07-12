Several injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

(CNN) – Several sailors were injured after an explosion on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).
The sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries after the explosion on the USS Bonhomme Richard, according to SDFD’s official Twitter account.
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire on the ship, Muñoz said. Several different agencies are working to fight the blaze.
It’s unclear what started the fire. Officials called for San Diego Fire Department’s assistance Sunday morning, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz told CNN.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
