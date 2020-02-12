Several people unaccounted for in Orange County apartment complex fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are battling a large fire burning through an apartment complex in Tustin early Wednesday.
According to Orange County Fire Authority, the fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 15700 block of Williams Street.
About 120 firefighters responded to the scene, which “progressed very quickly,” Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA.
Capt. Bommarito said “all residents are not accounted for.”
No injuries were initially reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
