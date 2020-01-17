One dead in avalanche at Tahoe’s Alpine Meadows

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — One person has died and another was seriously injured in an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.

Officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department first tweeted about the avalanche at 11:20 a.m. saying there are “several unaccounted victims.”

Search and Rescue has responded to the scene.

Alpine Meadows is a ski resort located near Lake Tahoe.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow in the area.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: