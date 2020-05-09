Shark attack reported at Santa Cruz County beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A shark attack occurred in Santa Cruz County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The attack was at Sand Dollar Beach, next to Manresa State Beach south of Aptos. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the shark attacked the victim within 100 yards of the shore.

Officials are not releasing the medical status of the victim at this time.

Great white sharks are commonly seen swimming near the beaches of Santa Cruz County during this time of year, however, attacks against people are very rare.

Monterey Bay drone photographer Eric Mailander has been observing dozens of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline in recent days. While back out on his boat Saturday morning, he counted 15 sharks. None were showing signs of aggressive, predatory behavior, he said.

