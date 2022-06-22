FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — Moments after a shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, good Samaritans pulled the injured swimmer onto a surfboard and paddled him out of the ocean, police and witnesses told KRON4.

Police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shark attack at the popular beach at 10:35 a.m.

The swimmer suffered “significant injuries” from shark bites and was transported to Natividad Hospital, according to the Pacific Grove Police Department. Police said the swimmer was bitten in the leg and the stomach.

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help the victim after the shark attacked, Police Chief Cathy Madalone said.

Two of the good Samaritans were identified as paddle boarders, and a third was a local surfing instructor.

An off-duty Sacramento police officer and his wife were paddle boarding near Lovers Point when they saw the swimmer in distress.

“We immediately paddled to him,” the off-duty officer told KRON4.

The surf instructor also paddled out with an extra surfboard.

“We pulled the injured swimmer onto the board and took him to shore where paramedics were just arriving. The injuries were severe and two tourniquets were placed on the victim to help control bleeding,” the off-duty officer told KRON4.

Chief Madalone wrote, “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer. We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family.”

The Monterey Fire Department deployed a drone for an aerial search of the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no further sightings of the aggressive shark. All beaches between Lovers Point and Sea Palm will remain closed until Saturday as a precaution.

The Pacific Grove Police Department did not provide an update late Wednesday afternoon on the shark attack victim’s medical condition.

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

In May of 2020, surfer Ben Kelly was killed by a great white shark in the Monterey Bay. Kelly, 26, was catching waves off Sand Dollar Beach when the shark bit his leg and struck a major artery. Jorge Moreno of California State Parks said the shark was between 10-12 feet long. Scientists confirmed its species by using DNA collected from Kelly’s wetsuit and surfboard.