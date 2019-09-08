Live Now
Sheriff: El Dorado County woman found dead; husband arrested

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say they have found what they believe to be the remains of a missing woman.

Reports say that the discovery of El Dorado County woman Heather Gumina prompted a homicide investigation by the county sheriff’s office.

Sheriff office officials say her 44-year-old husband Anthony Gumina was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony domestic violence and first-degree murder.

Authorities served him with a no-bail warrant for domestic violence and a search warrant.

Police say the human remains were discovered during the search in the Pleasant Valley area east of Sacramento.

Gumina and her car were reported missing in July.

Authorities say they found her car weeks later in El Dorado County.

