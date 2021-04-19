Sheriff’s Office: Skydiver dies after parachute gets tangled in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A parachutist died Saturday afternoon after her parachute got tangled on the way down from a jump, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the skydiver’s parachute got tangled while parachuting at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center and that the diver was “very experienced.”

No additional details about the death were released.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

