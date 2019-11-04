Sheriff’s release new photos showing how inmates escaped Monterey jail

MONTEREY (KRON) – Sheriff’s have released new photos showing how two Monterey County Jail inmates escaped on Sunday morning.

21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar had been awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges.”

Authorities had been working to determine how the inmates were able to escape.

Photo: Monterey County Sheriff’s

In new photos released, a hole can be seen in the ceiling that measures about two-feet by eight-inches.

The sheriff’s office says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to their arrests.

Fonseca is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Salazar is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office warns that the fugitives are considered to be dangerous.

If you have any information you are asked to call authorities at (831) 755-3722.

These undated photos provided by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office show inmates Santos Fonseca, left and Jonathan Salazar, right, who escaped from Monterey County Jail Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)