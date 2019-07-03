Sheriff’s work to identify toddler abandoned at Sacramento fire station

SACRAMENTO (KRON/KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is continuing to work to identify the little girl dropped off at a South Sacramento City fire station just two days ago.

Authorities have now contacted a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother, however, it remains unclear at this time what led up to the little girl being dropped off.

“There is contact with the female half of this incident. Our detectives are now gathering all the information from the sheriff’s department detectives,” Officer Marcus Basquez with the police department said.

Authorities say the woman left her child with a stranger in a Walmart parking lot. She then reportedly got into another car and took off.

The man eventually drove to the fire station with the girl.

The little girl was upset for about 20 minutes after she arrived at the fire station, according to firefighter paramedic Chris Leisey.

“She spoke mommy and that was the only word we got out of her the whole time,” Leisey said.

With two kids himself, Leisey was in full dad mode and held onto the girl.

“Just kept her comfortable for a while. Then eventually after she calmed down, she and I sat in the day room in a recliner and rocked and watched a little Sesame Street,” Leisey said.

The man who brought the little girl to the station did wait until Sheriff’s investigators arrived and spoke to them.

Fire officials say the man did the responsible thing to take the toddler to a fire house.

“In 1983, safe place started, so that you could bring an infant to 72 hours since his birth, and safely drop it off at a fire station, no questions asked,” Fire Captain Keith Wade said.

Captain Wade says the law doesn’t apply to older kids at any fire station in Sacramento but it is for a youth under the age of 18 in crisis. He says they will help allocate resources to the youth.

