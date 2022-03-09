SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sherri Papini, who is accused by federal prosecutors of faking her 2016 kidnapping, has been released from jail after her family posted a $120,000 bond.

KRON4 reported yesterday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson believed she was not a flight risk. Her family was expected to post bond Tuesday.

As she left jail in Sacramento, Papini passed a group of news reporters and photographers. She’d been arrested last week on charges she lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about being kidnapped, and defrauded the state of California’s victim compensation board $30,000

Over $200,000 was spent on efforts to find her in 2016, when she was missing for several weeks. She said she’d been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, and even provided the FBI details for a sketch of the perpetrators.