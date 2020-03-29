Shocking new charts project US coronavirus cases, deaths by state

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new model by the University of Washington projects COVID-19 cases and deaths for the United States and every state in the country.

The charts on the website project hospital resource use based on coronavirus deaths. The projections, according to the site, assume strong social distancing and other protective measures are being continued.

As of March 28, there are 121,489 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with 2,032 deaths.

By Aug. 4, 81,114 deaths are projected in the United States.

A total of 2,341 deaths are expected on the single day of April 14, what is shown to be the country’s “peak” in COVID-19 cases. On that same day, 232,298 beds will be needed while short nearly 50,000. As far as ICU beds, 34,745 will be needed, according to the site, with 14,601 needed.

In California alone, 6,109 deaths are projected by Aug. 4. California’s is expected to be hit with the most cases it will see on April 24.

For more statistics and information, click here.

