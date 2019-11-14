Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Shooting at high school in Santa Clarita prompts lockdown; gunman sought

California

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS KRON4 Breaking News_1523150809456.jpg.jpg

SANTA CLARITA (KTLA) – Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after a report of a shooting on Thursday morning.

Paramedics responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was shot in the abdomen.

One person could be seen being taken out of a building on a stretcher, Sky5 video showed.

Deputies have been dispatched at the campus, which is located at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News