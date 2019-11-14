Shooting at high school in Santa Clarita prompts lockdown; gunman sought

SANTA CLARITA (KTLA) – Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after a report of a shooting on Thursday morning.

Paramedics responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was shot in the abdomen.

One person could be seen being taken out of a building on a stretcher, Sky5 video showed.

Deputies have been dispatched at the campus, which is located at 21900 Centurion Way, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

ADVISORY: Police activity at Saugus High. **** AVOID AREA **** — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

