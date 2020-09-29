Shooting investigation impacts traffic in San Jose

California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police said a shooting investigation is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in the western part of San Jose.

Street closures as of 7 a.m.:

  • Eastbound Story Rd from McLaughlin to Hwy 101
  • North and southbound McLaughlin from Panoche Ave to Story Rd

Earlier, the San Jose Police Department said they are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of San Ygnacio Ave. No information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

