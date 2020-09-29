SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police said a shooting investigation is impacting traffic Tuesday morning in the western part of San Jose.
Street closures as of 7 a.m.:
- Eastbound Story Rd from McLaughlin to Hwy 101
- North and southbound McLaughlin from Panoche Ave to Story Rd
Earlier, the San Jose Police Department said they are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of San Ygnacio Ave. No information was immediately released.
This is a developing story.
Latest Stories:
- Shooting investigation impacts traffic in San Jose
- Firefighters say Calistoga flames “playing nice” early Tuesday
- 90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one
- Rhode Island teacher transforms conservation land into outdoor classroom
- Gov. Newsom signs new law prompted by photo scandal in crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others in Calabasas