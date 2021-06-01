At least 1 hurt in shooting at fire station Los Angeles County

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce Tuesday, officials said, and authorities were responding to a fire nearby amid the search for the gunman.

The gunfire rang out around 10:55 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Department station 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, fire officials said in a tweet.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found at least one person down, but there were likely more victims, said Deputy Michelle Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

Aerial video showed at least one person was airlifted to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

In a tweet, the Fire Department described the shooting as “tragic” and said it was still working to gather information.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

The shooter was still at large as of 11:30 a.m., Sanchez said.

Investigators had set up a perimeter and were searching for a male in a white vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Nichols.

At a burning home in Acton, about 10 miles away from the fire station, there was a large law enforcement presence, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the two scenes were related.

Water-dropping aircraft were being used to battle the blaze.

The gunman had engaged with deputies following the shooting and was barricaded in a house on Bear Spur Road, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The home belongs to a veteran county firefighter, the newspaper reported citing property records.

Sheriff’s SWAT officials said in a tweet that a team was deploying to Acton to search for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley area, said she was responding to the fire station and working to gather more information.

No further details were immediately available.