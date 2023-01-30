The City of Stockton Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Stockton early Monday morning.

Officers responded at 1:01 a.m. to the 4500 block of Feather River Drive on reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into an office building, and a man with a gunshot wound inside the car.

The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives responded but a motive or suspect information have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.