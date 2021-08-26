Should I visit Lake Tahoe right now? City gives wildfire warning

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of South Lake Tahoe is warning tourists of some changes if they plan to visit while the Caldor Fire is raging.

Over the past few days, shocking images and videos came out of the dangerously bad air quality at the stunning nature destination, a result of the wildfire that has so far burned 136,643 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority has said that there have been many cancellations at local hotels, which are also under limited occupancy because of evacuees from the Highway 50 corridor and public safety officials.

Over 24,000 people have been evacuated from El Dorado County due to the fire, Cal OES says.

Ultimately, the message to anyone trying to take a trip to Tahoe soon is this:

“Tourists who still plan to come to the Tahoe Basin need to understand that the air quality levels are

extremely unhealthy, many of the beaches around the lake are closed, and some businesses have

temporarily closed,” the city says.

Although the South Lake Tahoe is safe from the flames for now, the city is encouraging anyone visiting or in the area to register for emergency alerts with El Dorado County Code Red, and also regularly check the air quality and Cal Fire websites.