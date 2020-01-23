Sick passenger at LAX quarantined due to coronavirus concerns

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A person landing at Los Angeles International Airport was taken to a hospital for a evaluation late Wednesday amid increasing concerns that the deadly coronavirus could make it to California.

KTLA reports the traveler had arrived Wednesday night on an American Airlines flight from Mexico.

It’s unknown at this time exactly what symptoms alerted airport officials.

LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery told KTLA the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

No other details were immediately available.

The deadly virus that first emerged in Wuhan, China in December has since killed 17 people.

Symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever.

Latest Stories: