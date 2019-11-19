Sierra snow forecast prompts winter travel warning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – While some parts of the Bay Area are bracing for high winds and critical fire weather conditions, other parts of California are getting ready for some fresh snow.

Caltrans District 3 tweeted that snow is in the forecast for Hwy-50 late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Officials are advising anyone who plans on traveling this route to prepare all vehicles for driving in winter weather.

With snow in the forecast tomorrow night – Wednesday, take the time now to prepare your vehicle before traveling. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dwFJyiicik — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 19, 2019

It’s also been noticeably cooler closer to home in the Bay, where conditions will remain dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

