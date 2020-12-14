Sierra snow totals blow past rest of region

SIERRA NEVADA (KRON) — Caltrans crews were warning of dangerous driving conditions on I-80 after a weekend of snowfall.

While the Bay Area was feeling the rain over the weekend, the Sierras were under blankets of snow.

Dangerous snow and ice formed on the interstates had crews working through Monday morning to clear the roads after 17 inches of snow.

Snowfall in the Sierras at Tahoe surpassed the rest of the region, according to totals by the National Weather Service.

Squaw and Alpine were right behind the Sierras with major snow.

We got more snow! Here is a look at the reports we received today for snow totals from this last weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6vRTJOwvxA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 14, 2020

Caltrans District 3 said all chain controls were dropped on I-80 by 9:15 a.m. on Monday.