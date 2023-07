(KRON) — A sinkhole caused a full closure of Highway 1 in Monterey County on Sunday afternoon, according to CalTrans District 5.

Northbound and southbound lanes are closed from North of Sand Dollar Day Use in Plaskett up to Lucia. There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be reopen.

KRON On is streaming now

This is a developing story. Please check back with KRON for updates.