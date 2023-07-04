(BCN) — While State Highway 1 remains closed after rock slides caused by this winter’s heavy rains, crews have repaired a sinkhole on the highway several miles south of the ongoing closure.

Caltrans officials said the sinkhole appeared Sunday one mile south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road. In response, Caltrans moved the southern end of the closure five miles south to Pacific Valley.

(Map courtesy of CalTrans)

This stretch of the highway closed by repairs on the sinkhole will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, when the closure will return to the stretch from two miles north of Plaskett about miles to the north to Lucia.

Caltrans did not provide an estimate on its website when the highway will fully reopen.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.