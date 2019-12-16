Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes after weekend storm in the Sierra

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAHOE (KRON) – Snow continued to fall over the weekend up in the mountains bringing fresh powder to the ski resorts. 

While another storm is expected to hit on Wednesday, skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the beautiful weather conditions on Monday and hit the slopes. 

Alex Spychalsky with Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows spoke with KRON4 about the latest conditions. 

Nearly two feet of snow fell on the upper mountains this weekend, according to Spychalsky. 

On Monday, 22 lifts and 212 trails were operating. 

If you plan to head up the mountain this season, be sure to check the weather report ahead of time and make sure your car is equipped to make it up the mountain safely. 

For more information, listen to the full interview with Spychalsky above or head to the Squaw Alpine website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News