Slain Sacramento police officer grew up in East Bay, attended Diablo Valley College

PLEASANT HILL (AP/KRON) — A Sacramento officer killed during a domestic violence call had been on the police force for just six months.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan graduated from the police academy in December.

Before that, she worked as a community service officer and studied at Sacramento State University, where she graduated with a degree in child development about a year ago.

O’Sullivan was also a former student of Diablo Valley College, school officials confirmed in a statement.

According to DVC, O’Sullivan began taking general education classes at the college in 2011 then went on to Sacramento State.

“We are proud of her success and of her choice to serve, protect, and give back to her community. We are heartbroken that her life was taken at such a young age,” college officials said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Dave Peletta says the department is devastated over the loss of “our young, brave officer.” A suspect in the shooting Wednesday surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.

Both O’Sullivan’s parents were too broken up to speak Wednesday, but neighbors told KRON4 they were shocked to hear about the young officer’s passing.

O’Sullivan graduated from Pleasant Hill’s College Park High School in 2011.

Several photos of her were found in the yearbook of her senior year.

She was also a member of the women’s varsity soccer team.

The officer also served in the explorer program for the Martinez Police Department from 2008 to 2011.

In a statement, the Martinez Police Department said:

“Tara O’Sullivan will always be remembered as a vibrant, energetic and passionate community servant who rose through the ranks as an explorer sergeant and served the community with purpose.”

In 2011, she also participated in the Pleasant Hill Police Department’s explorer program.

In O’Sullivan’s honor, the department flew its flags at half staff Wednesday.

