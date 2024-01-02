(KRON) — California is seeing a slow start for its critical mountain snowpacks. The state Department of Water Resources conducted its first snow survey of the season in the Sierra Nevada mountains on Tuesday.

A manual survey conducted at Phillips Station in the Sierra recorded 7.5 inches of snow depth, and a snow water equivalent of 3 inches. Snow totals were only 30 percent of average at the station, water officials said. California’s statewide snowpack is currently 25 percent of average, according to DWR.

DWR officials wrote, “After one of the largest snowpacks on record last season, the start of this water year has been dry despite some recent storms in the last weeks of December that provided a small boost in the snowpack. While state reservoirs are still above average for this time of year and strong El Niño conditions are present in the Pacific Ocean, the outlook for the rest of the winter remains highly uncertain.”

Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR’s snow surveys unit, measures snow in El Dorado County on January 2, 2024. (Photo by Fred Greaves / DWR)

DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 2.5 inches, or 25 percent of average for this date, compared to 185 percent on this date last year.

Snow levels are lacking depth, with a number of bare spots forming in a meadow at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on January 2, 2024. (Photo by Fred Greaves / DWR)

“While we are glad the recent storms brought a small boost to the snowpack, the dry fall and below average conditions today shows how fast water conditions can change,” said DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman. “It’s still far too early to say what kind of water year we will have.”

A thin veil of snow is seen on a peak in the Sierra Nevada mountains Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Fred Greaves / DWR)

The Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California’s “frozen reservoir.”

Last year, California experienced “climate whiplash,” when the driest three year-period on record ended with extreme storm events in January and March.

One year ago, the January survey at the Phillips location showed a water content of 177 percent of average. A series of atmospheric river storms produced one of the largest snowpacks on record.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth said this winter’s El Niño does not guarantee an above average water year.