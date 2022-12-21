FERNDALE, Calif. (KRON) – The Humboldt County earthquake comes at a challenging time, especially for small businesses that rely heavily on holiday sales.

At Golden Gait Mercantile, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, items such as jams and caramel sauce flew off the shelves. The general store, located in the historic shopping district of Ferndale, took hours to clean up.

Owner Julie Kreitzer and manager Sylvia Daniels said losing business for the past couple of days has been tough, especially during the holidays. “We are exhausted, hours of cleaning,” said Kreitzer.

“I have been getting calls from all over the state, how can we help,” said Rex Bohn, Humboldt County supervisor. Bohn’s district that he supervises over includes Ferndale, Rio Dell and some of the areas hit hardest by the 6.4 earthquake.

“Supporting the local Red Cross would be helpful,” said Bohn.

He said with 35 homes destroyed, 25 that suffered major damage, impacted sewer systems and water services interrupted, many north coast residents are struggling. “Buy something local. For some they make 20 percent of their revenue this time of year,” said Bohn.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“We do plan to reopen tomorrow so that’s good, and we have an online store. We can ship,” said Kreitzer. For Julie and Sylvia at the mercantile, they are grateful to welcome shoppers again and embrace the holiday spirit.