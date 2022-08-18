EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed Thursday morning near a freeway in El Cajon, injuring the pilot.

The crash was first reported around 10:35 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The Cessna 195 aircraft came to rest near Interstate 8 and Greenfield Drive, landing alongside a freeway overpass. The crash site is about five miles east of Gillespie Field, a San Diego County airport.

The pilot, a 65-year-old San Diego man, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for major injuries and is expected to survive, CHP Officer Travis Garrow told reporters at the scene.

The plane hit the hood of a white Hyundai SUV before landing. The driver, an Alpine woman, was not hurt, Garrow said.

“I was just coming to the freeway and all of a sudden this — I didn’t know what it was — but a plane just kind of hit the front of my car and then crashed,” Carrie Zub told an OnScene photographer at the scene.

“I just immediately was like, oh my god, and then I just pulled to the right and stopped and I’m just so grateful that I’m OK,” Zub added.

Authorities have closed the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive, police said, asking drivers to avoid the area. I-8 remained open.

CHP is investigating the crash. FAA and NTSB officials are headed to the scene and will investigate as well.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered a factor in the crash at this time, Garrow said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.