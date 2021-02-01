Get paid $100 to visit this small town in California

A small town in California is paying people who visit. (Getty Images)

(KRON/NEXSTAR) – Anyone else want to get away for the weekend, but you don’t want to spend any money?

Well… you’re in luck!

A small vacation town in California will give you a $100 voucher to explore the region if you book a 2-night stay.

“Cash in on good wine, legendary barbecue and wide open spaces,” Santa Maria Valley wrote on their website.

Santa Maria Valley, about two-and-a-half hours north of L.A., is home to dozens of restaurants, breweries and wineries, as well as 15 beaches.

Spend the day exploring the history of La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, with its artwork dating back to the 19th century. Or try your luck at the Deja Vu Antiques Mall, featuring more than 35 lenders.

Or follow the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trail to 15 of the region’s leading wineries, or take the Wine Trolley on a circuit of the valley.

For sustenance between drinks, Santa Maria Valley is known for its barbecue. It even has its own style — cooked flaming hot over coals of native red oak.

The offer must be redeemed between Feb. 4 and Mar. 31.

For more information on booking your stay, click here.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently lifted the stay-at-home order in California, so hotels and outdoor dining are allowed to resume.

Although, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials do not recommend domestic travel amid the pandemic.