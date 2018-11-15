Smoky conditions to linger in Bay Area for rest of week Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Wednesday marks the 6th day in a row the Bay Area has experienced unhealthy air quality conditions due to the lingering smoke from the burning Camp Fire in Butte County.

When will the Bay Area see relief?

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says you can expect air quality issues to stay with us through the remainder of the week.

Authorities have issued an unhealthy air quality alert for parts of the San Francisco Bay Area as smoke drifts south.

It's advised to limit all outdoor activities.

If you cannot leave the smoky area, health officials say wearing a special mask called a “particulate respirator” can help protect your lungs from wildfire smoke.

