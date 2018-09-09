Snell Fire in Napa County forces mandatory evacuations Video

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) - A major wildfire is forcing mandatory evacuations in Napa County.

It started yesterday afternoon, forcing the closure of Snell Valley Road and Butts Canyon Road.

So far that fire has burned 2,400 acres and is 20-percent contained.

Nearly 200 buildings are threatened.

Several resources immediately responded.

Around 500 firefighters are on the front lines from the ground up to the sky with air tanks.

The Berryessa Estates neighborhood and homes along Snell Valley Road are currently threatened -- that's about 180 homes.

Other fires in recent years have forced evacuations in the same area since 2014 and 2015.

Cal Fire says they have experience fighting fires in this area.

"You know it's unfortunate that we've had a lot of incidents in this area, but on the flip side we know what the weather's going to do, we know what the terrain's like out here, we know where to deploy our resources so we have that working to our advantage. We have the knowledge and history of this area to get the fire out as quickly as possible," said Paul Lowenthal.

The following evacuation centers are open:

Pope Valley Farm Center located at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley

Calistoga Fairgrounds located at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga

