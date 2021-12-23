Snow accumulating fast in the Sierra: video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain and snow showers are falling in California in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and extend through Christmas.

Forecasters warn that holiday travel, especially through high passes, will be affected by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings are in effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada and will last through Sunday.

Chain requirements are in effect on some stretches of routes through the Sierra. Rain so far has been light to moderate around the Bay Area.