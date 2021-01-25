Snow, ice closes I-5 at Grapevine in both directions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — Interstate 5 is closed for several hours in both directions at Grapevine due to snow.
Caltrans District 7 had tweeted just before 6:30 a.m. that officials don’t know when it will be all clear. As of 9 a.m., closures were ongoing.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said more snow is coming and will blanket the area into nighttime — expecting icy conditions and closures to stay in place.
KRON4’s sister station KGET reported from the base of the Grapevine before sunrise to show the dangerously slippery roads in the video above.