RENO, Nev. (KRON) – The Sierra got a taste of winter to kick off the week.

Snow fell in the mountains early Monday morning, making for a wet morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service Reno, about 0.07 inches fell at their office by 8 a.m.

Snow showers tapered off throughout Monday morning.

Drivers were warned to take it slow on the roads, like Interstate 80 and Highway 50 which were covered in snow.

Temperatures on Monday night were expected to be much colder, NWS said.

Secondary area of snow showers in the post-frontal cold air will prolong the snowfall for areas along I-80 and Hwy 50 this morning. Possible inch or so accumulation for areas above valley floors including Virginia City. NDOT cameras already showing snow covered roads. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/l9QuS7M0YV — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 11, 2021

❄️🏔️Snow showers are becoming lighter and will continue to taper off as we advance through the morning. We had 0.07 inches as of 8 am here at the office. How much snow🌨️ has fallen where you are? Send us some reports! #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/b6fmcs2sxm — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 11, 2021

Lake effect setup over South Lake Tahoe, heavy snow rates under this snow band. Hwy 50 is snow covered, take it slow in ice and snow! 🚘❄️ #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T2onQMeO1r — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 11, 2021