Snowmaking starts at Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows

OLYMPIC VALLEY (KRON) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it’s all thanks to a snowmaking crew at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows!
They’re out on the hill as early as 2 a.m. covering lower mountain slopes with manmade snow, just in time for Opening Day (Nov. 25).
