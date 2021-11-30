Snowpack in the Sierra could disappear as climate change progresses: study

Skiers take advantage of a fresh snowpack at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Sierra is getting more much-needed snow through the holiday weekend. The first in the latest series of winter storms predicted for California and western Nevada has brought more snow to the Sierra Nevada. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

SIERRA NEVADA (KRON) – As climate change progresses, the amount of snow will decrease — And it might be a lot sooner than we thought.

With less snow comes impacts on the water resources in the western United States.

According to a study by researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, California basins could experience low-to-no snow by the late 2040’s, while other basins could experience this in the 2060’s.

That means it will be the first time that the majority of the basin area has low-to-no snow for five years in a row.

UC Study: Vital Sierra Snowpack Could Slowly Disappear Amid Climate Change

Researchers examined the changes in seasonal snowpacks across the world and the impacts of decreasing snow in the western United States.

“If global emissions continued unabated, there is ~35-60 years before low-to-no snow becomes persistent across the western United States,” the study read.

According to the study, snowpacks melting earlier will impact the groundwater and streamflow. It will have an effect on vegetation processes, surface and subsurface water storage, and water management.

Between scientists and water managers, they can help make sure that “scientific advances provide actionable insight and support adaptation decision-making processes that unfold in the context of significant uncertainties about future conditions.”

The full study can be found in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment.