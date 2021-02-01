Snowstorm coming: Tahoe, most of Sierra under winter weather advisory

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of another snowstorm headed for Lake Tahoe and most of the Sierra.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts until 4 am. Wednesday for the Tahoe area. More than a foot of snow is possible on top of the mountains and up to 6 inches at lake level.

Up to 8 inches is expected north of Tahoe and up to a foot in the highest elevations.

Up to 10 inches is possible south of Tahoe at Mammoth Lakes, where more than 9 feet of snow fell last week.