(KTXL) — R&B, soul, and hip-hop festival Sol Blume will take over Discovery Park this weekend.

Brent Faiyaz and Northern California native Kehlani will headline the 2023 festival in Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s two-day festival will include over 30 acts such as Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Chlöe, and special guest Teyana Taylor, who will be performing “The Last Rose Petal 2,” according to festival organizers.

The festival was supposed to happen in April, but was postponed to August due to flooding at Discover Park following the severe storms Sacramento endured in January.

The festival was founded in 2017 by ENT Legends and this year’s event marks the fourth time happening in Sacramento since its inception. The festival previously took at Cesar Chavez Park before being moved to Discovery Park last year.

When are the artists performing?

According to organizers, Faiyaz’s rare festival appearance will mark his first time in Sacramento since 2018. He’ll headline the first day of the tour while Kehlani, an Oakland native, is listed as the headline performer for the second day.

Here is the lineup and set times for Saturday, April 29:

Bless stage

Myles Lloyd — 12:25 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Tre Armani — 1:05 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Alex Isley — 1:45 p.m. 2:05 p.m.

Mereba — 2:35 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Kalan Frfr — 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

P-Lo — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mariah The Scientist — 5:50 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Joey Bada$$ — 7:10 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Ella Mai — 8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.

Blume Stage

Black Party — 12:45 p.m. 1 p.m.

Fana Hues — 1:25 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Phony PPL — 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rini — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

La Russell — 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Amber Mark — 5:10 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Sabrina Claudio — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Isaiah Rashad — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Brent Faiyaz — 9:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Here is the lineup and set times for Sunday, April 30

Bless Stage

Three Hearts (stylized in heart emojis) — 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Samaria — 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Arin Ray — 1:10 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Marc E. Bassy — 1:55 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Destin Conrad — 2:45 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Mahalia — 3:35 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Jacquees — 4:35 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

Coco Jones — 5:45 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Pink Sweat$ — 6:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Teyana Taylor — 8:20 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

Blume Stage

Christian Kuria — 12:10 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Zae France — 12:50 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

Durand Bernarr — 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Noodles — 2:20 p.m. 2:40 p.m.

Zyah Belle — 3:10 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Muni Long — 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thuy — 5:10 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Chloe — 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Jessie Reyez — 7:35 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Kehlani — 9:10 p.m. to 10 p.m.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale on Monday, January 30 on the festival’s website at 10 a.m. PST. General admission passes are $200-plus with VIP passes costing $400-plus with payment plans available.

Single day passes are available, which are $149 plus a $49.96 service fee for Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s event sold out with over 40,000 in attendance in the festival’s return from a two-year hiatus. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.