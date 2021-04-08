Here’s where CA stands on requiring vaccine passports as venues reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – As some states consider or reject the use of vaccine passports, the debate here in California is heating up.

As California prepares to allow large gatherings, live performances, and receptions next week, state leaders say, for now, there are no plans for a vaccine verification system in California.

“We are watching closely what the federal partners do, making sure we have an eye on vaccine verification systems that lead around privacy, equity and fairness, but currently there are no current plans to impose or have them,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, CHHS Secretary, said.

At the State Capitol, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley says he’s drafting legislation to make sure vaccine passports don’t materialize at any level of government in California.

“You shouldn’t have to provide personal health information to go about your daily activities I think that would be a very dangerous thing, it goes against fundamental notions of privacy and liberty and it’s not a road we want to go down,” Assm. Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, said.

State health officials say they expect private businesses to verify full vaccinations or testing with their own systems.

Kiley says it’s something he’s considering as he puts together the proposal.

“If you’re receiving funding from the state or the government then I think you ought to be considered essentially an extension of the government for that purpose, so I think the prohibition would apply them as well,” Kiley said.

Kiley says his bill is expected to be out in print about a week or so and is aiming for a hearing by the end of the month.