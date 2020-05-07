LIST: Some California DMV offices to reopen Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following temporary closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday some offices will reopen starting Friday, May 8.

The following offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. on Wednesday:

Arleta

Bakersfield

Carmichael

Concord

Fontana

Fresno

Fullerton

Glendale

Inglewood

Lancaster

Los Angeles

Modesto

Montebello

Oakland Claremont

Palm Desert

Redding

Salinas

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose DLPC

San Marcos

Santa Ana

Santa Rosa

Stockton

Yuba City

NEW: some California DMVs will reopen for in-office needs starting tomorrow. Here’s the list pic.twitter.com/eE11eboetQ — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 7, 2020

All field offices were closed to the public in late March due to the pandemic.

Customers who have appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office will be allowed.

Face masks will be mandatory for you to enter the DMV.

The following transactions can be done at the field offices:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows

Officials said all DMV employees will practice social distancing while serving customers.

Since the temporary closures, the DMV has launched a Virtual Field Office for a number of services including vehicle registration renewals and vehicle transfers.

The DMV has also granted extensions for renewals of car registrations and identification cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle transfers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: