Some Tahoe ski resorts opening ahead of schedule after getting 3-feet of snow

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – After several feet of snow fell in the Sierra, some ski resorts are opening ahead of schedule.

On Thursday, Boreal announced that they will be opening on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. — That is three weeks earlier than planned.

Boreal wrote on their website, “October 25, 2021 was a historical day for Boreal, with the ‘bomb cyclone’ dropping over 3-feet of snow.”

Palisades Tahoe will also be opening early on the 29th.

They will be open for the Halloween weekend and say costumes are encouraged.

As of now, here is when other ski resorts are set to open this season:

Some opening days are still to be determined.