Source: Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived center DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Lakers are reportedly trying to make room for Detroit Pistons’ big man Markieff Morris.
“Boogie” Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July, but suffered a torn ACL in August.
Throughout the 2019-20 season, he has been undergoing rehab trying to get healthy.
Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, but only lasted a year in the Bay Area before moving down south to Los Angeles.
With the Dubs, Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season games.
Now the question remains — where next for Cousins?
The 6-foot-10, 270 pound Alabama native first signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2010 where he played his first seven NBA seasons.
In 2017, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans before moving to the Bay the following year.
Cousins was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in 2019 after a woman, who identified herself as once having a relationship with Cousins, claimed he threatened to shoot her.
