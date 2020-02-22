Source: Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend. The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived center DeMarcus Cousins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are reportedly trying to make room for Detroit Pistons’ big man Markieff Morris.

“Boogie” Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July, but suffered a torn ACL in August.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, he has been undergoing rehab trying to get healthy.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, but only lasted a year in the Bay Area before moving down south to Los Angeles.

With the Dubs, Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular-season games.

Now the question remains — where next for Cousins?

The 6-foot-10, 270 pound Alabama native first signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2010 where he played his first seven NBA seasons.

In 2017, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans before moving to the Bay the following year.

Cousins was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in 2019 after a woman, who identified herself as once having a relationship with Cousins, claimed he threatened to shoot her.

Latest Sports Headlines: