Southern California church nativity scene shows Jesus, Mary, Joseph as refugees in cages

CLAREMONT (CNN) — A Southern California church is displaying a nativity scene with Jesus, Mary and Joseph as refugees in cages to draw attention to the conditions faced by migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

On its website, it shows the three held in separate cages topped with barbed wire. The baby Jesus is wrapped in a silver foil blanket.

In a Facebook post, Lead Pastor Karen Clark Ristine said the display came from the idea of “What if this family sought refuge in our country today?”

The biblical story of Mary and Joseph fleeing from Israel to Egypt to escape King Herod’s decree that all baby boys be killed is symbolic of the plight of thousands.