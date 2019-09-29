Southern California resident hospitalized with more than 100 stings

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California resident has been hospitalized after being stung by bees more than 100 times.
The Desert Sun reported Saturday that the person was transported to a hospital after being stung in Banning.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the person was stung around 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the city about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of Palm Springs.
Authorities say another person had a small number of stings and refused treatment by responders at the scene about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Interstate 10.
The second victim drove to the hospital.
Neither of the victims was identified and their medical conditions were not known Saturday.
