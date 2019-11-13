Southern California school resource officer busts a move on last day

CHINO (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A California school resource officer is not only busting misbehaving students, but he can also bust a move.

Corporal Ryan Tillman cut the rug to MC Hammer’s tune “U Can’t Touch This” at Don Lugo High School in Chino.

He did not have hammer pants but did the entire routine in his full uniform.

That was all part of the school’s farewell for Tillman.

He’s been a campus resource officer for about a year and a half but is now moving to another assignment.

At the end of the routine, Tillman got plenty of hugs from his backup dancers.

The video was posted by the Chino Police, with the message that said: “I will miss you, Don Lugo High School.”