Southern California wildfire slows; 177 homes destroyed Video

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - Some of the thousands of people forced from several communities by the huge Southern California wildfire are being allowed to return to their homes.

Authorities have also reopened U.S. 101. It's a major freeway artery through the fire zone in western Los Angeles County and southeastern Ventura County.

The positive developments come even though Monday's forecast calls for continuing critical fire danger due to gusty Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity levels.

Those conditions are expected to last through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

At last check, the Woolsey Fire has burned 91,572 acres and is 20 percent contained.

During the weekend authorities reported 177 buildings had burned but said they expect that number to grow when new damage assessments are announced Monday.

