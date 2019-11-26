Southern white rhino calf born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

The mother, 11-year-old Amani, gave birth to the healthy calf at 12:56 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2019.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KSWB) – A female southern white rhino calf was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park thanks to artificial insemination.

The calf is a milestone as the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the Safari Park. The birth is considered a step forward by zoo officials in their efforts to save the rhino species and end extinction.

“We are so excited to welcome another healthy calf to the rhino crash at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center,” said Barbara Durrant, Ph.D., Henshaw endowed director of Reproductive Sciences, San Diego Zoo Global. “We are very pleased Amani did so well with the birth of her first calf, and she is being very attentive to her baby.”

Amani, an 11-year-old rhino, gave birth to the healthy calf on November 21. The calf is nursing well, and mother and calf are bonding in a quiet nursing setting.

This is only the second successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. The first was Edward, born to mom Victoria, at the Safari Park’s Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center on July 28 of this year.