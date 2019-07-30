Southwest sale features nonstop fares from all Bay Area airports for less than $100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wanna get away?
Now’s your chance as Southwest Airlines’s weekly sale features nonstop fares from all three Bay Area airports to more than a dozen destinations for less than $100 each way!
Flights from San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are included in the sale valid for travel from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18.
Here’s a sample of one-way fares from SFO:
To Burbank: $39
To Dallas: $99
To Denver: 499
To Las Vegas: $49
To Los Angeles: $39
To Ontario/LA: $39
To Phoenix: $69
To San Diego: $39
To Austin: $119
To St. Louis: $149
The sale ends Wednesday, July 31 – so you’ll have to act fast!
Where are you headed?
