Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Southwest sale features nonstop fares from all Bay Area airports for less than $100

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wanna get away?

Now’s your chance as Southwest Airlines’s weekly sale features nonstop fares from all three Bay Area airports to more than a dozen destinations for less than $100 each way!

Flights from San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are included in the sale valid for travel from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18.

Here’s a sample of one-way fares from SFO:

To Burbank: $39
To Dallas: $99
To Denver: 499
To Las Vegas: $49
To Los Angeles: $39
To Ontario/LA: $39
To Phoenix: $69
To San Diego: $39
To Austin: $119
To St. Louis: $149

The sale ends Wednesday, July 31 – so you’ll have to act fast!

Where are you headed?

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News