Southwest sale features nonstop fares from all Bay Area airports for less than $100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wanna get away?

Now’s your chance as Southwest Airlines’s weekly sale features nonstop fares from all three Bay Area airports to more than a dozen destinations for less than $100 each way!

Flights from San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose are included in the sale valid for travel from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18.

Here’s a sample of one-way fares from SFO:

To Burbank: $39

To Dallas: $99

To Denver: 499

To Las Vegas: $49

To Los Angeles: $39

To Ontario/LA: $39

To Phoenix: $69

To San Diego: $39

To Austin: $119

To St. Louis: $149

The sale ends Wednesday, July 31 – so you’ll have to act fast!

Where are you headed?

