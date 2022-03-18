SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State leaders are weighing in on the various proposed efforts to address historic gas prices in California.

“I just put $30 in, and I”m going to put $70 over there,” said one driver.

As drivers decide how to divvy up their gas budgets, state leaders have promised to help. That promise comes as California’s average gas price breakers another record on Friday, according to AAA: $5.80.

“Providing early relief would be great, but what’s important is getting it right,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.

Democrats proposed giving $400 to all California taxpayers. Rendon said it’s a good start.

“Do all Californians need $400 or is there a way of making sure those Californians with the greatest need are the ones who are really going to have relief. So, I ultimately think that’s important,” Rendon said.

Republicans proposed halting the state’s 51-cent gas tax this week in the Assembly by trying to force a vote. That push failed. They said, however, they are going to try again on Monday.

“They’re trying to suspend the constitution. That’s not the way we do business here,” Rendon said.

According to Rendon, leaders of the Legislature’s Budget Committees are also working on other options to help. But he notes that the ability to help Californians isn’t just up to the government. He thinks oil companies could take action to help too.

California’s gas prices continue to go up as the national average declines.

“They can lower the price of gasoline. It is fascinating. We’re in a moment when oil prices are actually dropping, but gas prices are going up. That’s not the state doing that, it’s big oil doing that, and it’s unconscionable,” Rendon said.

State leaders like Rendon said help is on the way, but in what form and how soon is still to be determined.