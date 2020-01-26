Spurs, Raptors take 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant

SAN ANTONIO (KRON) — Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi are among the nine who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

The news shook the city of Los Angeles, the NBA and the world. Fans, players, and other public figures shared their condolences on social media.

Many NBA games were scheduled just shortly after the news broke. Several players have paid tribute in their own ways but the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors took a special approach to honor the legend.

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

As the game started, both teams dribbled out the shot clock and took consecutive 24-second violations. Of course, 24 represents the number Bryant wore from 2007 to the end of his career in 2016.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were no survivors.

