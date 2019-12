TAHOE (KRON) – The latest snowstorm brought fresh powder to the mountains breaking a record.

Squaw Valley is reporting that they received more than 100-inches of total snowfall this year.

Last year, they didn’t reach that much snow until January 6.

In less than two weeks, a total of nine feet fell on Squaw’s upper mountain and eight and a half feet on Alpine Meadows peaks.

Ski resort representatives say Alpine Meadows had five lifts open and Squaw Valley has 12 open on Sunday.